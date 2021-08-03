Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gadsden, AL

Local price review shows Gadsden diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Gadsden News Watch
Gadsden News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2hBO_0bGL7NFS00

(GADSDEN, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.19 depending on where in Gadsden they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Gadsden area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 107 Gilbert Ferry Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.8 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Smile Fuels at 1216 E Meighan Blvd , which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron

107 Gilbert Ferry Rd, Attalla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.80

Murphy Express

930 Gilbert Ferry Rd, Attalla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.02
$3.32
$2.83

Circle K

100 Taylor Dr, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.09
$3.39
$2.87

Murphy Express

215 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$2.92

Circle K

1205 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.32
$2.97

Clean Fuels

3020 Noccalula Pkwy, Attalla
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$--
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden, AL
129
Followers
129
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gadsden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Gadsden, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Al Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000

Nissan cut the price of the 2022 Leaf electric compact car by $4,170, the automaker announced this week. With an available $7,500 federal tax credit, the 2022 Nissan Leaf could be purchased for $20,875, including a $975 destination fee. That makes it one of the most affordable new cars on the market, and the most affordable electric vehicle.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.69 per gallon on diesel in Newark, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Newark area went to 7-Eleven at 4995 Mowry Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.63, at Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, the survey found:
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Local price review shows Los Altos diesel price, cheapest station

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Los Altos area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Los Altos area went to ARCO at 840 San Antonio Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Valero at 498 N Mathilda Ave, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy