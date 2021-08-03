Local price review shows Gadsden diesel price, cheapest station

(GADSDEN, AL) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.19 depending on where in Gadsden they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Gadsden area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 107 Gilbert Ferry Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.8 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Smile Fuels at 1216 E Meighan Blvd , which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 107 Gilbert Ferry Rd, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.80

Murphy Express 930 Gilbert Ferry Rd, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.83

Circle K 100 Taylor Dr, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.87

Murphy Express 215 E Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.92

Circle K 1205 W Meighan Blvd, Gadsden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.97

Clean Fuels 3020 Noccalula Pkwy, Attalla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ -- $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.