Price check: Diesel prices around Casper
(CASPER, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Casper they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Casper area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 3476 E 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 41 Wyoming Blvd Se, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.91
The average price across the greater Casper area was $3.56, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.65
$3.95
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.65
$3.95
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.67
$--
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$3.24
$--
$3.41
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$--
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.62
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
