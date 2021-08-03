Cancel
Casper, WY

Price check: Diesel prices around Casper

Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytMIF_0bGL7EIv00

(CASPER, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Casper they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Casper area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 3476 E 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 41 Wyoming Blvd Se, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.91

The average price across the greater Casper area was $3.56, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

3476 E 2Nd St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.65
$3.95
$3.29

Sinclair

1232 E 12Th St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.65
$3.95
$3.32

Kum & Go

1455 S Mckinley St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$3.67
$--
$3.32

Exxon

400 Valley Dr, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.24
$--
$3.41
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$--
$3.41

Kum & Go

3 N Curtis St, Evansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.62
$--
$3.49

USA Gasoline

1500 S Poplar St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

