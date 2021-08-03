Price check: Diesel prices around Casper

(CASPER, WY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Casper they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Casper area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 3476 E 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 41 Wyoming Blvd Se, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.91

The average price across the greater Casper area was $3.56, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 3476 E 2Nd St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.29

Sinclair 1232 E 12Th St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.32

Kum & Go 1455 S Mckinley St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.67 $ -- $ 3.32

Exxon 400 Valley Dr, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.41 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.41

Kum & Go 3 N Curtis St, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.62 $ -- $ 3.49

USA Gasoline 1500 S Poplar St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.