Salisbury diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.15 savings at cheapest station
(SALISBURY, MD) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the Salisbury area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Salisbury area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 31680 Eden Allen Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 900 Snow Hill Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Salisbury area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$3.19
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$3.43
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.19
$3.55
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0