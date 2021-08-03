Salisbury diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.15 savings at cheapest station

(SALISBURY, MD) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the Salisbury area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Salisbury area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 31680 Eden Allen Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 900 Snow Hill Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Salisbury area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 31680 Eden Allen Rd, Eden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.14

Unbranded 104 Gordy Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Wawa 670 S Salisbury Blvd , Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.43 $ -- $ 3.23

Thirsty's 1120 E Church St, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

Valero 27430 Ocean Gateway, Hebron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

R.B Farms 3602 Stockyard Rd, Eden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.