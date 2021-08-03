Price checks register Waterloo diesel price, cheapest station

(WATERLOO, IA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.36 depending on where in Waterloo they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Waterloo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Flying J at 445 Evansdale Dr.

The average price across the greater Waterloo area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 210 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Casey's 1900 W Ridgeway Ave, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.04

Casey's 2424 Ranchero Rd, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.04

Casey's 1038 River Forest Rd, Evansdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Kwik Star 100 W Gilbert Dr, Elk Run Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Hy-Vee 6527 University Ave, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.