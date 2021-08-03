Price checks register Waterloo diesel price, cheapest station
(WATERLOO, IA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.36 depending on where in Waterloo they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Waterloo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Flying J at 445 Evansdale Dr.
The average price across the greater Waterloo area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.69
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.69
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.17
$3.47
$3.08
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
