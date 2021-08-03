Cancel
Waterloo, IA

Price checks register Waterloo diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Waterloo Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bGL79yX00

(WATERLOO, IA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.36 depending on where in Waterloo they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Waterloo area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Flying J at 445 Evansdale Dr.

The average price across the greater Waterloo area was $3.13, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

210 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95

Casey's

1900 W Ridgeway Ave, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.69
$3.04

Casey's

2424 Ranchero Rd, Waterloo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.69
$3.04

Casey's

1038 River Forest Rd, Evansdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.08

Kwik Star

100 W Gilbert Dr, Elk Run Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.08

Hy-Vee

6527 University Ave, Cedar Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.17
$3.47
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Waterloo Dispatch



Waterloo, IA
ABOUT

With Waterloo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

