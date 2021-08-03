Dover diesel price check shows where to save $0.38 per gallon
(DOVER, DE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.38 in the greater Dover area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Dover area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Dover Express at 131 Saulsbury Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Wawa at 200 East St.
The average price across the greater Dover area was $3.31, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.15
$3.25
$3.05
|card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.40
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.39
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.28
$3.43
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.19
$3.49
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.32
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.65
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
