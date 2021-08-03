Dover diesel price check shows where to save $0.38 per gallon

(DOVER, DE) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.38 in the greater Dover area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Dover area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Dover Express at 131 Saulsbury Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Wawa at 200 East St.

The average price across the greater Dover area was $3.31, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Dover Express 131 Saulsbury Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.05 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.40 $ 3.15

US Gas 505 S Bay Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Speedway 31 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.28 $ 3.43 $ 3.25

US Gas 461 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Kent Oil Company 109 S Main St, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.32 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

BP 5485 S Dupont Hwy, Woodside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.