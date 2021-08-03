Local price review shows diesel prices around Winchester

(WINCHESTER, VA) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Winchester area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Winchester area went to Sunoco at 1832 Berryville Pike, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Sheetz at 601 Millwood Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Winchester area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sunoco 1832 Berryville Pike, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 2.95

Murphy USA 2302 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.96

Sunoco 3425 Martinsburg Pike, Clear Brook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 202 East Cork St, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Exxon 601 Berryville Ave, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Liberty 7 E Gerrard St, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.