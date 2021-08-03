Local price review shows diesel prices around Winchester
(WINCHESTER, VA) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Winchester area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Winchester area went to Sunoco at 1832 Berryville Pike, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Sheetz at 601 Millwood Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Winchester area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$2.95
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.11
$3.41
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$2.97
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
