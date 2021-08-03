Survey pinpoints Dubuque's cheapest diesel

(DUBUQUE, IA) You could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on diesel in Dubuque, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Dubuque area went to Sam's Club at 4400 Asbury Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Hy-Vee at 300 S Locust St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 4400 Asbury Rd, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.01

Phillips 66 10 S Main St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.04 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Kwik Stop 1210 E 16Th St Dubuque Ia 52001, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.44 $ 3.04 $ 3.64 $ 3.24

BP 1215 E 16Th St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.24

BP 2150 Twin Valley Dr, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ -- $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.24

Conoco 1691 Asbury Rd, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.20

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.