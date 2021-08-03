Cancel
Dubuque, IA

Survey pinpoints Dubuque's cheapest diesel

Dubuque Journal
Dubuque Journal
 3 days ago
(DUBUQUE, IA) You could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on diesel in Dubuque, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Dubuque area went to Sam's Club at 4400 Asbury Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Hy-Vee at 300 S Locust St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

4400 Asbury Rd, Dubuque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.19
$3.01

Phillips 66

10 S Main St, Dubuque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.04
$3.64
$3.19

Kwik Stop

1210 E 16Th St Dubuque Ia 52001, Dubuque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$2.99
$3.59
$3.19
card
card$3.44
$3.04
$3.64
$3.24

BP

1215 E 16Th St, Dubuque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.64
$3.24

BP

2150 Twin Valley Dr, Dubuque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$--
$3.04
$--
$3.24

Conoco

1691 Asbury Rd, Dubuque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.25
$3.55
$3.20

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Dubuque Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

