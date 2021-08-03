Survey pinpoints Dubuque's cheapest diesel
(DUBUQUE, IA) You could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on diesel in Dubuque, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Dubuque area went to Sam's Club at 4400 Asbury Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.01 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.24, at Hy-Vee at 300 S Locust St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$3.19
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.04
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$2.99
$3.59
$3.19
|card
card$3.44
$3.04
$3.64
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
|card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.64
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$--
$3.04
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.25
$3.55
$3.20
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0