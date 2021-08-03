Cancel
San Tan Valley, AZ

Price checks register San Tan Valley diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
San Tan Valley Digest
 3 days ago


(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in San Tan Valley, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater San Tan Valley area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Circle K at 40900 N Ironwood Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

40900 N Ironwood Dr, San Tan Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.65
$3.03

Fry's

205 W Combs Rd, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.55
$3.09

Shell

37657 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.49
$3.89
$3.15

Circle K

320 E Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.65
$3.19

QuikTrip

1766 W Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.61
$3.19

Circle K

35850 N Gary Rd, San Tan Valley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.38
$3.70
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

San Tan Valley Digest

San Tan Valley, AZ
