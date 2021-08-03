Price checks register San Tan Valley diesel price, cheapest station

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in San Tan Valley, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater San Tan Valley area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Circle K at 40900 N Ironwood Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 40900 N Ironwood Dr, San Tan Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.37 $ 3.65 $ 3.03

Fry's 205 W Combs Rd, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Shell 37657 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

Circle K 320 E Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.37 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

QuikTrip 1766 W Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.37 $ 3.61 $ 3.19

Circle K 35850 N Gary Rd, San Tan Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.38 $ 3.70 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.