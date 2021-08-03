Price checks register San Tan Valley diesel price, cheapest station
(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in San Tan Valley, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater San Tan Valley area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Circle K at 40900 N Ironwood Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.65
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.55
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.49
$3.89
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.65
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.61
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.38
$3.70
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0