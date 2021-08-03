Diesel: Johnstown's cheapest, according to survey

(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Johnstown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Johnstown area went to Sheetz at 208 Haynes St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at BP at 1650 Scalp Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Johnstown area was $3.60, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sheetz 208 Haynes St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

BP 335 Bedford St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.60 $ 3.80 $ 3.59

Sheetz 1000 Broad St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Sheetz 1791 Goucher St, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

WG Satterlee & Sons 300 Parkhill Dr, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sheetz 405 Galleria Dr, Johnstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.