Diesel: Johnstown's cheapest, according to survey
(JOHNSTOWN, PA) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Johnstown area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Johnstown area went to Sheetz at 208 Haynes St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.65, at BP at 1650 Scalp Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Johnstown area was $3.60, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.60
$3.80
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0