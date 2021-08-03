Cancel
Utica, NY

Survey pinpoints Utica's cheapest diesel

Utica Daily
 3 days ago
(UTICA, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.25 depending on where in Utica they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Utica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Atlas at 915 Mohawk St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.44, listed at Fastrac at 1706 Oriskany St W.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Atlas

915 Mohawk St, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.89
$3.19

Kinney Drugs

40 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Mohawk Fuel & Food Mart

5773 Ny-291, Marcy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.40
$3.65
$3.22

Stewart's Shops

1210 Culver Ave, Utica
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.24

Stewart's Shops

4756 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.95
$3.24

Byrne Dairy

31 Campion Rd, New Hartford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Utica Daily

Utica Daily

Utica, NY
ABOUT

With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

