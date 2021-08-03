Survey pinpoints Utica's cheapest diesel

(UTICA, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.25 depending on where in Utica they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Utica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Atlas at 915 Mohawk St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.44, listed at Fastrac at 1706 Oriskany St W.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Atlas 915 Mohawk St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Kinney Drugs 40 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Mohawk Fuel & Food Mart 5773 Ny-291, Marcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.22

Stewart's Shops 1210 Culver Ave, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Stewart's Shops 4756 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ 3.24

Byrne Dairy 31 Campion Rd, New Hartford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.