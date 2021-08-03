Survey pinpoints Utica's cheapest diesel
(UTICA, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.25 depending on where in Utica they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Utica area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Atlas at 915 Mohawk St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.44, listed at Fastrac at 1706 Oriskany St W.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.40
$3.65
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.95
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
