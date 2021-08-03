Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Rocky Mount
(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.42 in the greater Rocky Mount area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rocky Mount area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Mobil at 928 W Raleigh Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.27, listed at Exxon at 4100 Sunset Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.21
$3.61
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.23
$3.63
$2.85
|card
card$2.99
$3.28
$3.68
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.21
$3.69
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.75
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
