Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Rocky Mount

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.42 in the greater Rocky Mount area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rocky Mount area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Mobil at 928 W Raleigh Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.27, listed at Exxon at 4100 Sunset Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 928 W Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ 2.85

Shell 1336 Raleigh Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ 2.90

Sam's Club 300 Tarrytown Cntr , Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.05

Shell 701 S Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.21 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Speedway 1212 Bethlehem Rd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.15

Mobil 920 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.