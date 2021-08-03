Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Rogers

(ROGERS, AR) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rogers area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rogers area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at E-Z Mart at 723 N 13Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Phillips 66 at 898 W Monroe Ave.

The average price across the greater Rogers area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

E-Z Mart 723 N 13Th St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market 810 W Walnut St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Murphy USA 1817 S 8Th St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 2.92

Murphy USA 2112 W Walnut St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.53 $ 2.92

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1803 E Central Ave, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3400 Sw I St, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.00 $ 3.15 $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.