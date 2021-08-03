Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Rogers
(ROGERS, AR) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rogers area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rogers area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at E-Z Mart at 723 N 13Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Phillips 66 at 898 W Monroe Ave.
The average price across the greater Rogers area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.49
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.53
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.00
$3.15
$2.93
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
