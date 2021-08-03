Diesel price check: This is Goldsboro's cheapest station
(GOLDSBORO, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Goldsboro area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Goldsboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Adams at 601 W Ash St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Speedway at 400 E Ash St.
The average price across the greater Goldsboro area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.33
$3.63
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.28
$3.69
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.26
$3.67
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
