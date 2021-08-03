Diesel price check: This is Goldsboro's cheapest station

(GOLDSBORO, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Goldsboro area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Goldsboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Adams at 601 W Ash St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Speedway at 400 E Ash St.

The average price across the greater Goldsboro area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Adams 601 W Ash St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1140 Tommy'S Rd, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Solo 2600 Us-117 S, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.15

Comco 301 W Grantham St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.28 $ 3.69 $ 3.17

Circle K 901 W Grantham St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.26 $ 3.67 $ 3.17

Speedway 1501 Us-70 W, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.