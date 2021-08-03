Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Great Falls station

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.06 if you’re buying diesel in Great Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Great Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.33, at Walmart at 5400 10Th Ave S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Exxon at 1400 10Th Ave S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart 5400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Loaf 'N Jug 601 Smelter Ave Ne, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Loaf 'N Jug 1225 Central Ave W, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.34

Exxon 1400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Conoco 1411 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Cenex 1501 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.