Great Falls, MT

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Great Falls station

Great Falls News Beat
 3 days ago
(GREAT FALLS, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.06 if you’re buying diesel in Great Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Great Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.33, at Walmart at 5400 10Th Ave S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Exxon at 1400 10Th Ave S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart

5400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.33

Loaf 'N Jug

601 Smelter Ave Ne, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.34

Loaf 'N Jug

1225 Central Ave W, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.34

Exxon

1400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.39

Conoco

1411 10Th Ave S, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.39

Cenex

1501 10Th Ave S, Great Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls, MT
With Great Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

