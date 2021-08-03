Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Great Falls station
(GREAT FALLS, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.06 if you’re buying diesel in Great Falls, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Great Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.33, at Walmart at 5400 10Th Ave S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Exxon at 1400 10Th Ave S.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.38, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
