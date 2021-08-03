Survey pinpoints Joplin's cheapest diesel

(JOPLIN, MO) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Joplin, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Joplin area on Tuesday, found that Sue's at 26206 Fir Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.77 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 11570 Mo-Ff, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sue's 26206 Fir Rd, Carl Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Kum & Go 5002 S Main St, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.52 $ 3.62 $ 2.79

Woody's 25124 Demott Dr, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.41 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 25145 Demott Dr, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.79

Harps 25685 Fir Rd , Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Casey's 8084 E 7Th St, Duenweg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.