Joplin, MO

Survey pinpoints Joplin's cheapest diesel

Posted by 
Joplin Updates
Joplin Updates
 3 days ago
(JOPLIN, MO) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Joplin, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Joplin area on Tuesday, found that Sue's at 26206 Fir Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.77 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 11570 Mo-Ff, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sue's

26206 Fir Rd, Carl Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.77

Kum & Go

5002 S Main St, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.52
$3.62
$2.79

Woody's

25124 Demott Dr, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.41
$2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market

25145 Demott Dr, Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.02
$3.27
$2.79

Harps

25685 Fir Rd , Joplin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.29
$2.79

Casey's

8084 E 7Th St, Duenweg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.35
$2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Joplin Updates

Joplin Updates

Joplin, MO
ABOUT

With Joplin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

