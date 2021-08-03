Survey pinpoints Joplin's cheapest diesel
(JOPLIN, MO) You could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on diesel in Joplin, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Joplin area on Tuesday, found that Sue's at 26206 Fir Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.77 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 11570 Mo-Ff, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.52
$3.62
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.41
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.02
$3.27
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.29
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$3.35
$2.81
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
