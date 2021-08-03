Janesville diesel prices: $0.20/gallon savings at Janesville's cheapest station
(JANESVILLE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Janesville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Janesville area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Trip at 3359 Milton Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Quick Fuel at 3500 Newville Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Janesville area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.64
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
