Janesville diesel prices: $0.20/gallon savings at Janesville's cheapest station

(JANESVILLE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Janesville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Janesville area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Trip at 3359 Milton Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Quick Fuel at 3500 Newville Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Janesville area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip 3359 Milton Ave, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

CITGO 1620 W Us-14, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

BP 3961 Milton Ave, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Woodman's 2819 N Lexington Dr, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.15

Stop N Go 714 Center Ave, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Casey's 2601 W Court St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.