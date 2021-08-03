Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Marysville stations charging $0.38 extra
(MARYSVILLE, WA) You could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on diesel in Marysville, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Marysville area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 6326 33Rd Ave Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 11601 State Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.97
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.72, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.59
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$3.59
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$4.15
$3.77
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
