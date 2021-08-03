Cancel
Marysville, WA

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Marysville stations charging $0.38 extra

Marysville Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HW3Mq_0bGL6QcC00

(MARYSVILLE, WA) You could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on diesel in Marysville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Marysville area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 6326 33Rd Ave Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 11601 State Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.97

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.72, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron

6326 33Rd Ave Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.59

Chevron

621 Wa-9 Ne, Lake Stevens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.59
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.69

Astro

15218 Smokey Point Blvd, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$3.59
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.69

Safeway

1220 State Ave, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69

Chevron

2620 Broadway, Everett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.69

7-Eleven

8007 State Ave , Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.15
$3.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

