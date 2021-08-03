Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Marysville stations charging $0.38 extra

(MARYSVILLE, WA) You could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on diesel in Marysville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Marysville area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 6326 33Rd Ave Nehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 11601 State Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.97

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.72, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 6326 33Rd Ave Ne, Tulalip Indian Reservation

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.59

Chevron 621 Wa-9 Ne, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.69

Astro 15218 Smokey Point Blvd, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Safeway 1220 State Ave, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Chevron 2620 Broadway, Everett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

7-Eleven 8007 State Ave , Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.15 $ 3.77

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.