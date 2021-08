Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, August 4th. Read at your own risk!. Christian Birkenberger wanted to keep as little blood on his hands as possible when he won Big Brother 23's Week 4 Head of Household, and he's done a pretty solid job at that so far. He managed to secure a clutch veto win that has successfully prevented the veto from being used, which means his original nominations for eviction, Whitney Williams and Hannah Chaddha, are on the block.