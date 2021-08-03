Local price review shows Leesburg diesel price, cheapest station

(LEESBURG, VA) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Leesburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Leesburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Leesburg Gas & Go at 344 E Market St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Shell at 40636 Charles Town Pike.

The average price across the greater Leesburg area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Leesburg Gas & Go 344 E Market St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.55 $ 3.55 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.59 $ 3.01

Liberty 2 Harrison St Se, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 502 S King St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Sheetz 601 California Dr Ne, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Shell 19325 Ruby Dr , Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Liberty 39258 E Colonial Hwy, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.