Local price review shows Leesburg diesel price, cheapest station
(LEESBURG, VA) Savings of as much as $0.32 per gallon on diesel were available in the Leesburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Leesburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Leesburg Gas & Go at 344 E Market St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Shell at 40636 Charles Town Pike.
The average price across the greater Leesburg area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.55
$3.55
$2.97
|card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.59
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0