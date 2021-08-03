Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Saint Cloud

St Cloud Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30j5xW_0bGL6Inc00

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Cloud, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Cloud area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 905 Cr-4had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 4231 Clearwater Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.41

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Holiday

905 Cr-4, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$3.52
$2.94

Holiday

216 Riverside Ave S, Sartell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.33
$2.95

Kwik Trip

105 2Nd St S, Sartell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.53
$2.95

Kwik Trip

106 10Th Ave S, Waite Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.54
$3.06

Kwik Trip

3705 23Rd St S, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.53
$3.07

Speedway

4045 2Nd St S, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.44
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

