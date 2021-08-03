Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Saint Cloud
(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Cloud, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Cloud area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 905 Cr-4had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 4231 Clearwater Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.41
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.52
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.33
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.53
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.54
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.53
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.44
$3.08
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
