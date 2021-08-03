Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Saint Cloud

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Saint Cloud, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Cloud area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 905 Cr-4had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 4231 Clearwater Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.41

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Holiday 905 Cr-4, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.52 $ 2.94

Holiday 216 Riverside Ave S, Sartell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 2.95

Kwik Trip 105 2Nd St S, Sartell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.53 $ 2.95

Kwik Trip 106 10Th Ave S, Waite Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.06

Kwik Trip 3705 23Rd St S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.53 $ 3.07

Speedway 4045 2Nd St S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.