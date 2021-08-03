Diesel price update: Huntington's cheapest station

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Huntington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Huntington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.13, at Walmart at 3329 Us-60. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Sheetz at 740 6Th Ave Huntington Wv 25701.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart 3329 Us-60, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.46 $ 3.13

Sunoco 3175 Us-60 E , Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.14 $ 3.45 $ 3.14

Speedway 4359 Us-60, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.19

Exxon 3905 16Th Street Rd, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 3211 Washington Blvd, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.25

Sunoco 2424 Adams Ave, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.