Diesel price update: Huntington's cheapest station
(HUNTINGTON, WV) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Huntington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Huntington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.13, at Walmart at 3329 Us-60. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Sheetz at 740 6Th Ave Huntington Wv 25701.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.31, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.46
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.14
$3.45
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
