Survey of St George diesel prices reveals $0.84 savings at cheapest station
(ST GEORGE, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.84 in the greater St George area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the St George area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 835 N 3050 Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 1036 W Middleton Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.29
The average price across the greater St George area was $3.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$--
$3.85
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.60
$3.89
$4.09
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.84
$--
$4.24
$3.74
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.29
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.17
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.88
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0