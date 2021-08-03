Survey of St George diesel prices reveals $0.84 savings at cheapest station

(ST GEORGE, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.84 in the greater St George area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the St George area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 835 N 3050 Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 1036 W Middleton Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.29

The average price across the greater St George area was $3.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco 835 N 3050 E, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.45

Shell 795 E 700 S, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.60 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.59

Sinclair 567 S Valley View Dr, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ -- $ 4.24 $ 3.74 card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.89

Texaco 810 E St George Blvd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Texaco 1409 E St George Blvd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Maverik 690 River Rd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.