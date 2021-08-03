Cancel
Saint George, UT

Survey of St George diesel prices reveals $0.84 savings at cheapest station

St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 3 days ago
(ST GEORGE, UT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.84 in the greater St George area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the St George area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 835 N 3050 Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 1036 W Middleton Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.29

The average price across the greater St George area was $3.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco

835 N 3050 E, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$3.85
$3.45

Shell

795 E 700 S, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.60
$3.89
$4.09
$3.59

Sinclair

567 S Valley View Dr, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.84
$--
$4.24
$3.74
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.29
$3.89

Texaco

810 E St George Blvd, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.79

Texaco

1409 E St George Blvd, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.17
$--
$--
$3.79

Maverik

690 River Rd, St George
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

