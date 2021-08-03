Diesel price check: This is Hattiesburg's cheapest station

(HATTIESBURG, MS) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Hattiesburg, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hattiesburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at M J Discount at 1014 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at Circle K at 7060 Us-49.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

M J Discount 1014 S Main St, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Murphy Express 11 Tyner Rd, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 2.88

Texaco 853 Us-11, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Mobil 4904 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 2.89

Oak Grove Pit Stop 2601 Oak Grove Rd, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Minit Mart 1047 Ms-42, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.