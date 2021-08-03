Diesel price check: This is Hattiesburg's cheapest station
(HATTIESBURG, MS) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Hattiesburg, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hattiesburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at M J Discount at 1014 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at Circle K at 7060 Us-49.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.77
$3.07
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.23
$3.63
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$2.90
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0