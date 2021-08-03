Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Rome

(ROME, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Rome they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rome area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1321 Redmond Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 1928 Shorter Ave Nw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Marathon 1321 Redmond Rd, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Mobil 6 Shorter Ave, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.95

BP 12 Shorter Ave Nw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.95

RaceTrac 3006 Martha Berry Hwy, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 2.95

Marathon 4350 Martha Berry Hwy, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.95

Marathon 910 N Broad St, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.