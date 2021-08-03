Cancel
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton diesel price check reveals $0.49 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Binghamton Journal
Binghamton Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyTez_0bGL66I900

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.49 depending on where in Binghamton they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Binghamton area on Tuesday, found that Gulf at 1065 Upper Front Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2 Industrial Park Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.58

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gulf

1065 Upper Front St, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.29
$3.39
$3.09
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.44
$3.15

Kwik Fill

267 Main St, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.19

Kwik Fill

200 Harry L Dr , Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19

Sunoco

684 Conklin Rd, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$--
$--
$3.23
card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

421 Hooper Rd, Endwell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.50
$3.70
$3.24

Mirabito

120 Baldwin St, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Binghamton Journal

Binghamton Journal

Binghamton, NY
49
Followers
137
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Binghamton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

