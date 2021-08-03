Binghamton diesel price check reveals $0.49 savings at cheapest station

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.49 depending on where in Binghamton they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Binghamton area on Tuesday, found that Gulf at 1065 Upper Front Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 2 Industrial Park Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.58

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gulf 1065 Upper Front St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ 3.15

Kwik Fill 267 Main St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Kwik Fill 200 Harry L Dr , Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Sunoco 684 Conklin Rd, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23 card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 421 Hooper Rd, Endwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ 3.24

Mirabito 120 Baldwin St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.