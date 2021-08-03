Survey of Yuba City diesel prices shows where to save $0.73 per gallon
(YUBA CITY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.73 if you’re buying diesel in Yuba City, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Yuba City area went to Lally Food Mart at 1946 N Beale Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.69, at Shell at 5380 Lindhurst Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Yuba City area was $4.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$4.04
$4.24
$3.96
|card
card$3.83
$4.04
$4.24
$3.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.24
$4.34
$3.99
|card
card$3.95
$4.24
$4.34
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
