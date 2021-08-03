Survey of Yuba City diesel prices shows where to save $0.73 per gallon

(YUBA CITY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.73 if you’re buying diesel in Yuba City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Yuba City area went to Lally Food Mart at 1946 N Beale Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.69, at Shell at 5380 Lindhurst Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Yuba City area was $4.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Lally Food Mart 1946 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 3.96 card card $ 3.83 $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 3.96

Sinclair 525 Colusa Ave, Yuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.24 $ 4.34 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.24 $ 4.34 $ 3.99

Econo Gas 704 10Th St, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Feather River Market 5870 Feather River Blvd, West Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 3.99

Valero 1573 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Kwik Serv 1675 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.