Yuba City, CA

Survey of Yuba City diesel prices shows where to save $0.73 per gallon

Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
 3 days ago
(YUBA CITY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.73 if you’re buying diesel in Yuba City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Yuba City area went to Lally Food Mart at 1946 N Beale Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.96 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.69, at Shell at 5380 Lindhurst Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Yuba City area was $4.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Lally Food Mart

1946 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$4.04
$4.24
$3.96
card
card$3.83
$4.04
$4.24
$3.96

Sinclair

525 Colusa Ave, Yuba City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.24
$4.34
$3.99
card
card$3.95
$4.24
$4.34
$3.99

Econo Gas

704 10Th St, Marysville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$3.99

Feather River Market

5870 Feather River Blvd, West Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.27
$3.99

Valero

1573 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$3.99

Kwik Serv

1675 N Beale Rd, Linda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

