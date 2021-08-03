Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Victoria
(VICTORIA, TX) You could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on diesel in Victoria, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Victoria area went to Walmart at 4107 Houston Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Arnolds at 3011 S Laurent St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.94
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.20
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.21
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.27
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.21
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.05
$3.38
$2.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
