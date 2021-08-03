Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Victoria

(VICTORIA, TX) You could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on diesel in Victoria, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Victoria area went to Walmart at 4107 Houston Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Arnolds at 3011 S Laurent St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart 4107 Houston Hwy, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.73

Murphy Express 8508 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.20 $ 2.73

Exxon 5906 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.21 $ 2.74

Mobil 5101 Houston Hwy, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 2.74

Exxon 8701 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.21 $ 2.74

Shell 7104 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.05 $ 3.38 $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.