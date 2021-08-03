Cancel
Victoria, TX

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Victoria

Victoria Times
Victoria Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0bGL62lF00

(VICTORIA, TX) You could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on diesel in Victoria, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Victoria area went to Walmart at 4107 Houston Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Arnolds at 3011 S Laurent St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart

4107 Houston Hwy, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.94
$--
$2.73

Murphy Express

8508 N Navarro St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.20
$2.73

Exxon

5906 N Navarro St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.21
$2.74

Mobil

5101 Houston Hwy, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.27
$2.74

Exxon

8701 N Navarro St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.21
$2.74

Shell

7104 N Navarro St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.05
$3.38
$2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Victoria Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

