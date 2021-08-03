Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Conway's cheapest

(CONWAY, AR) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Conway area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Conway area on Tuesday, found that Conway Food Store at 1509 Dave Ward Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 875 Us-65, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.07

The average price across the greater Conway area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conway Food Store 1509 Dave Ward Dr, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.79

Sam's Club 1250 S Amity Rd, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.03 $ 2.88

Shell 350 E Oak St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Valero 375 E Oak St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2164 Harkrider St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Shell 545 Skyline Dr, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.