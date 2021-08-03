Cancel
‘The Revolutionists’ Hits Home With Feminism of the 18th Century and Today

By Grace Matson
shepherdexpress.com
 3 days ago

Four brave women of the French Revolution are the subjects of this new play performed by Lake Country Players and directed by Andrea Ewald. The four women are fighting against the male-dominated system in their own ways. Marie Antionette (Mary Grace Seigel) carries the show with her puns, one-liners and seemingly ditzy personality, while the “crazy” Charlotte Corday (Abigail Stein) is most emphatic as “an assassin about to assassinate.” All four actresses, including Madison Nowak and Jaleesa Joy, pull together a story of humor, tragedy and history.

