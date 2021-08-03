Price check: Diesel prices around Jonesboro

(JONESBORO, AR) Savings of as much as $0.31 per gallon on diesel were available in the Jonesboro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Jonesboro area went to Sam's Club at 405 S Caraway Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Love's Travel Stop at 5101 E Parker Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Jonesboro area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 405 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ 3.05 $ 2.97

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3317 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.99

CITGO 5514 Stadium Blvd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Murphy Express 1601 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.37 $ 3.02

Murphy USA 1905 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.03

Harps 2005 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.