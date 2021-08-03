Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

Price check: Diesel prices around Jonesboro

Jonesboro News Alert
 3 days ago
(JONESBORO, AR) Savings of as much as $0.31 per gallon on diesel were available in the Jonesboro area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Jonesboro area went to Sam's Club at 405 S Caraway Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.28, at Love's Travel Stop at 5101 E Parker Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Jonesboro area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

405 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$3.05
$2.97

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3317 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.99

CITGO

5514 Stadium Blvd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$2.99

Murphy Express

1601 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.37
$3.02

Murphy USA

1905 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.06
$3.36
$3.03

Harps

2005 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jonesboro, AR
