Pocatello diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.20 per gallon
(POCATELLO, ID) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Pocatello, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pocatello area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.79, at Maverik at 2100 E Center Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Conoco at 1440 N Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.00
$4.15
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.87
$4.05
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
