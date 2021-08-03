Cancel
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.20 per gallon

Pocatello Journal
 3 days ago
(POCATELLO, ID) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Pocatello, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pocatello area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.79, at Maverik at 2100 E Center Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Conoco at 1440 N Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik

2100 E Center Street, Pocatello
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.79

Maverik

855 East Alameda, Pocatello
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.79

KJ's Super Stores

1510 Pocatello Creek Rd, Pocatello
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.00
$4.15
$3.79

Maverik

3400 South 5Th Ave, Pocatello
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.79

Exxon

3957 S 5Th Ave, Pocatello
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.87
$4.05
$3.79

Maverik

4564 Yellowstone Ave., Chubbuck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.15
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pocatello, ID
