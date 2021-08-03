Pocatello diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.20 per gallon

(POCATELLO, ID) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Pocatello, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pocatello area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.79, at Maverik at 2100 E Center Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Conoco at 1440 N Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik 2100 E Center Street, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.79

Maverik 855 East Alameda, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.79

KJ's Super Stores 1510 Pocatello Creek Rd, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 $ 3.79

Maverik 3400 South 5Th Ave, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.79

Exxon 3957 S 5Th Ave, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.87 $ 4.05 $ 3.79

Maverik 4564 Yellowstone Ave., Chubbuck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.