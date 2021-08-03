Diesel price check: This is Bismarck's cheapest station

(BISMARCK, ND) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Bismarck, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bismarck area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Loaf 'N Jug at 2600 E Rosser Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 2821 Rock Island Place , Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 2.89

Sam's Club 2831 Rock Island Place, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Costco 1325 57Th Ave Ne, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 2.89

Little Dukes 1144 Bismarck Expy, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 919 S Washington St, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 1020 S Washington St, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.