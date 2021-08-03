Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Diesel price check: This is Bismarck's cheapest station

Posted by 
Bismarck News Watch
Bismarck News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8RwP_0bGL5qTb00

(BISMARCK, ND) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.30 if you’re buying diesel in Bismarck, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bismarck area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Loaf 'N Jug at 2600 E Rosser Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

2821 Rock Island Place , Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.43
$2.89

Sam's Club

2831 Rock Island Place, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$2.89

Costco

1325 57Th Ave Ne, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.48
$2.89

Little Dukes

1144 Bismarck Expy, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

919 S Washington St, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.59
$3.09

Shell

1020 S Washington St, Bismarck
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.79
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck News Watch

Bismarck, ND
56
Followers
130
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bismarck News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#S Club#Rock Island Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Price checks register Pleasanton diesel price, cheapest station

(PLEASANTON, CA) You could be saving up to $0.92 per gallon on diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Pleasanton area on Tuesday, found that 76 at 1175 Catalina Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.97 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4212 1St St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.

Comments / 0

Community Policy