Survey pinpoints Anderson's cheapest diesel

(ANDERSON, IN) Savings of as much as $0.46 per gallon on diesel were available in the Anderson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Anderson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at BP at 114 W 8Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Pilot at 15151 W Commerce Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 114 W 8Th St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.74 $ 3.25

Pay Less 3050 Meridian St , Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.25

Speedway 555 S Scatterfield Rd, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.25

Shell 3801 Main St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

GetGo 2500 Broadway St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.71 $ 3.25

Conoco 803 S Madison Ave, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.