Survey pinpoints Anderson's cheapest diesel
(ANDERSON, IN) Savings of as much as $0.46 per gallon on diesel were available in the Anderson area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Anderson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at BP at 114 W 8Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Pilot at 15151 W Commerce Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.74
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.35
$3.75
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.71
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
