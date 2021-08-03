Cancel
Dothan, AL

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Dothan

Posted by 
Dothan Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ybv89_0bGL5gtZ00

(DOTHAN, AL) You could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on diesel in Dothan, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Dothan area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3871 W Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Flying J at 2190 Ross Clark Circle, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3871 W Main St, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.25
$2.89

Murphy USA

4454 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.54
$2.93

Circle K

4970 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.94

RaceWay

2585 Ross Clark Cr Sw, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$2.96

Murphy USA

3370 S Oates St, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.04
$3.39
$2.96

Circle K

302 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.24
$3.54
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dothan Journal

Dothan, AL
ABOUT

With Dothan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
