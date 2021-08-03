Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Dothan

(DOTHAN, AL) You could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on diesel in Dothan, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Dothan area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3871 W Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Flying J at 2190 Ross Clark Circle, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3871 W Main St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ 3.25 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 4454 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.54 $ 2.93

Circle K 4970 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.94

RaceWay 2585 Ross Clark Cr Sw, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 2.96

Murphy USA 3370 S Oates St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.96

Circle K 302 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.