Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Dothan
(DOTHAN, AL) You could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on diesel in Dothan, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Dothan area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3871 W Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Flying J at 2190 Ross Clark Circle, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.25
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.54
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.35
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.04
$3.39
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.24
$3.54
$2.97
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
