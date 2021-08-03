Diesel price update: Newnan's cheapest station
(NEWNAN, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Newnan, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Newnan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at Texaco at 114 Temple Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Pilot at 1645 S Us-29 .
The average price across the greater Newnan area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$3.54
$2.92
|card
card$2.91
$--
$3.54
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.19
$3.45
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.45
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
