Diesel price update: Newnan's cheapest station

(NEWNAN, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.47 if you’re buying diesel in Newnan, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Newnan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.92, at Texaco at 114 Temple Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Pilot at 1645 S Us-29 .

The average price across the greater Newnan area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco 114 Temple Ave, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.92 card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.92

RaceTrac 2901 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 2.94

RaceTrac 1 Amalajack Blvd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 2.96

Kroger 1751 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Metro Petro 1385 Ga-34, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

CITGO 445 Us-29, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.