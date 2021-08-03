Diesel survey: Houma's cheapest station
(HOUMA, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.38 in the greater Houma area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Houma area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at Murphy Express at 1841 Martin Luther King Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.11, listed at Jubilee at 3846 Little Bayou Black Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.86
$3.12
$2.76
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.87
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
