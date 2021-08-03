Diesel survey: Houma's cheapest station

(HOUMA, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.38 in the greater Houma area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Houma area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.73, at Murphy Express at 1841 Martin Luther King Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.11, listed at Jubilee at 3846 Little Bayou Black Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.90, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy Express 1841 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.73

Chevron 5127 W Park Ave , Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

Houma Coteau Travel Plaza 1367 La-182, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.12 $ 2.76

Civic Express Discount 1251 Barrow St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Shop Rite 1400 St Charles St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.79

Chevron 2073 Grand Caillou Rd, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.