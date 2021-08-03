Local price review shows diesel prices around Gulfport

(GULFPORT, MS) You could be saving up to $1.05 per gallon on diesel in Gulfport, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Gulfport area went to Shell at 2500 25Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Marathon at 1265 28Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Gulfport area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 2500 25Th Ave, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 2.24

Sam's Club 10431 Old Us-49, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 2.92 $ 2.74

Eagle Express 568 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ 2.79

Shell 124 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1733 E Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

CITGO 2461 30Th St, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.83 card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.