Local price review shows diesel prices around Gulfport
(GULFPORT, MS) You could be saving up to $1.05 per gallon on diesel in Gulfport, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Gulfport area went to Shell at 2500 25Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Marathon at 1265 28Th St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Gulfport area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.24
$--
$2.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$2.92
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.15
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.17
$3.57
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.68
$--
$3.39
$2.83
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.45
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
