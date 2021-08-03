Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulfport, MS

Local price review shows diesel prices around Gulfport

Posted by 
Gulfport Bulletin
Gulfport Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9V22_0bGL5Xtu00

(GULFPORT, MS) You could be saving up to $1.05 per gallon on diesel in Gulfport, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Gulfport area went to Shell at 2500 25Th Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Marathon at 1265 28Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Gulfport area was $2.91, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

2500 25Th Ave, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.24
$--
$2.24

Sam's Club

10431 Old Us-49, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$2.92
$2.74

Eagle Express

568 Courthouse Rd, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.15
$2.79

Shell

124 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.17
$3.57
$2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1733 E Pass Rd, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.79

CITGO

2461 30Th St, Gulfport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.68
$--
$3.39
$2.83
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.45
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Gulfport Bulletin

Gulfport Bulletin

Gulfport, MS
82
Followers
136
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gulfport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.69 per gallon on diesel in Newark, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Newark area went to 7-Eleven at 4995 Mowry Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.63, at Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, the survey found:
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Local price review shows Los Altos diesel price, cheapest station

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Los Altos area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Los Altos area went to ARCO at 840 San Antonio Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Valero at 498 N Mathilda Ave, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy