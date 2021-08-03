Local price review shows diesel prices around Oshkosh
(OSHKOSH, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Oshkosh area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Oshkosh area went to Kwik Trip at 5821 Green Valley Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Casey's at 2322 Jackson St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Oshkosh area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.63
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.64
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.74
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0