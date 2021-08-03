Local price review shows diesel prices around Oshkosh

(OSHKOSH, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Oshkosh area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Oshkosh area went to Kwik Trip at 5821 Green Valley Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Casey's at 2322 Jackson St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Oshkosh area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kwik Trip 5821 Green Valley Rd, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 2.99

BP 1424 S Main St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

BP 1500 Planeview Drive, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

BP 305 Ohio St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.14

BP 1623 Bowen St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 2115 Jackson St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.