Oshkosh, WI

Local price review shows diesel prices around Oshkosh

Posted by 
Oshkosh Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjcCQ_0bGL5V8S00

(OSHKOSH, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Oshkosh area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Oshkosh area went to Kwik Trip at 5821 Green Valley Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Casey's at 2322 Jackson St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Oshkosh area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kwik Trip

5821 Green Valley Rd, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.63
$2.99

BP

1424 S Main St, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.64
$3.09

BP

1500 Planeview Drive, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

BP

305 Ohio St, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.74
$3.14

BP

1623 Bowen St, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.34
$--
$3.14

Kwik Trip

2115 Jackson St, Oshkosh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Oshkosh, WI
ABOUT

With Oshkosh Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

