Local price review shows Eau Claire diesel price, cheapest station

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the Eau Claire area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eau Claire area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Woodman's at 2855 Woodman Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Kwik Trip at 108 W Madison St.

The average price across the greater Eau Claire area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Woodman's 2855 Woodman Dr, Altoona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.33 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

BP 1427 Spooner Ave, Altoona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.53 $ 3.12

Holiday 2230 Birch St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.13

Kwik Trip 1130 W Macarthur Ave, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.13

Holiday 2920 Craig Rd, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Kwik Trip 2929 Meadowlark Ln, Altoona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.73 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.