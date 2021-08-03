Local price review shows Eau Claire diesel price, cheapest station
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the Eau Claire area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Eau Claire area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Woodman's at 2855 Woodman Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Kwik Trip at 108 W Madison St.
The average price across the greater Eau Claire area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.33
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.28
$3.53
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.73
$3.13
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
