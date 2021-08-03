Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Bloomington

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Savings of as much as $0.52 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bloomington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bloomington area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1200 W Market Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1522 W Market St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.61

The average price across the greater Bloomington area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 1200 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.14

Shell 1801 S Veterans Pkwy, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.09

Freedom 1801 Towanda Ave, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Meijer 1800 E College Ave, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Qik-n-EZ 1609 N Main St, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Mobil 610 W Raab Rd, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.