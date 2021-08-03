Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Bloomington
(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Savings of as much as $0.52 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bloomington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Bloomington area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 1200 W Market Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1522 W Market St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.61
The average price across the greater Bloomington area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.33
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$4.09
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$4.09
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
