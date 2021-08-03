Diesel price update: Cheyenne's cheapest station

(CHEYENNE, WY) You could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on diesel in Cheyenne, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cheyenne area went to The Corner Stop at 901 W Pershing Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.61, at Pilot at 8020 Campstool Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.47, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

The Corner Stop 901 W Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.53 $ 3.78 $ 3.22

Sam's Club 1948 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.82 $ 3.32

Sinclair 2800 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 3.32

Sinclair 3306 W College Dr, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.80 $ -- $ 3.35

Exxon 820 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.