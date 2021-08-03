Diesel price update: Cheyenne's cheapest station
(CHEYENNE, WY) You could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on diesel in Cheyenne, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Cheyenne area went to The Corner Stop at 901 W Pershing Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.61, at Pilot at 8020 Campstool Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.47, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.53
$3.78
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$--
$3.82
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.93
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.80
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.37
$--
$3.82
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.05
$3.42
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
