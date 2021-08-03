Cancel
Sioux City Today

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Sioux City's cheapest

 3 days ago
(SIOUX CITY, IA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.31 depending on where in Sioux City they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sioux City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.02, at Sam's Club at 4201 S York St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2525 Singing Hills Blvd.

The average price across the greater Sioux City area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

4201 S York St, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.32
$3.02

Casey's

100 S Derby Ln, North Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.04

Kum & Go

1373 Pierce St, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$3.07

Casey's

3051 Floyd Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.07

Murphy USA

3115 Floyd Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.29
$3.49
$3.07

Casey's

1132 Lewis Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

