Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Sumter

Posted by 
Sumter News Flash
Sumter News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acbF0_0bGL4wjk00

(SUMTER, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Sumter area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sumter area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Gate at 231 E Liberty St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at BP at 1233 N Main St.

The average price across the greater Sumter area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gate

231 E Liberty St, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Murphy USA

2350 Walmart Blvd, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.68
$--
$--
$2.90
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.18
$2.93

Circle K

2995 Broad St, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.11
$3.44
$2.94

Circle K

2000 Wedgefield Rd, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.37
$2.95

Circle K

1281 Broad St Ext, SouthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.11
$3.44
$2.98

BP

1233 N Main St, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.32
$3.67
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Sumter News Flash

Sumter News Flash

Sumter, SC
136
Followers
137
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sumter News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sumter, SC
Sumter, SC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Bp#Sc#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
IndustryFlorida Star

Study Suggests Stinkweed Could Make Cleaner Biojet Fuel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Common farm weed could make a “greener” jet fuel with fewer production-related environmental impacts than other biofuels, a new study has found. The study was recently published in the journal ‘Applied Energy.’ Growing the weed, pennycress, often called stinkweed, as a crop requires less fertilizer and fewer pesticides than other plants that can be used to make renewable jet fuel, as per […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy