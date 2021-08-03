Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Sumter
(SUMTER, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Sumter area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sumter area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Gate at 231 E Liberty St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at BP at 1233 N Main St.
The average price across the greater Sumter area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.68
$--
$--
$2.90
|card
card$2.68
$--
$3.18
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.11
$3.44
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.37
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$3.11
$3.44
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.32
$3.67
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
