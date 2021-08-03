Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Sumter

(SUMTER, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Sumter area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sumter area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Gate at 231 E Liberty St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at BP at 1233 N Main St.

The average price across the greater Sumter area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gate 231 E Liberty St, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 2350 Walmart Blvd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90 card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.18 $ 2.93

Circle K 2995 Broad St, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.11 $ 3.44 $ 2.94

Circle K 2000 Wedgefield Rd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ 2.95

Circle K 1281 Broad St Ext, SouthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.11 $ 3.44 $ 2.98

BP 1233 N Main St, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.