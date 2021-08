The latter half of the week was busy for the many Tennessee athletes that continued competition in Tokyo. In the pool -- where the Vols have seen much success during the games -- senior Erika Brown competed in the 100-meter freestyle semifinals Thursday. Brown improved her time to 53.58, finishing 13th. Brown also competed on Friday for Team USA’s 4x100 medley relay, swimming a 52.83 split in the freestyle. Team USA claimed a spot in Saturday nights final with a second-place finish. Brown’s final in the medley relay will be her second final of the games.