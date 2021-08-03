Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Flagstaff
(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.62 if you’re buying diesel in Flagstaff, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Flagstaff area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.57, listed at Sinclair at 2515 E Butler Ave.
The average price across the greater Flagstaff area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.59
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.57
$3.78
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.65
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0