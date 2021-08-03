Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Flagstaff

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.62 if you’re buying diesel in Flagstaff, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Flagstaff area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.57, listed at Sinclair at 2515 E Butler Ave.

The average price across the greater Flagstaff area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 1851 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Fry's 199 N Switzer Canyon Dr , Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.15

Safeway 1490 E Cedar Ave, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.57 $ 3.78 $ 3.16

Speedi Car Wash and Fuels 915 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.17

Speedway 2300 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.21

Maverik 4190 East Butler Avenue, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.