Lake Powell’s Historic Low Level Strands Some Boat Ramps—And Reveals Others

knau.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Powell on the Colorado River is at historically low levels. All but three of its boat ramps are stranded above the waterline. The National Park Service is fighting to maintain access to the reservoir for recreational boaters… with the help of an old “legacy” ramp that’s been underwater for half a century. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny spoke with William Shott, superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreational Area.

www.knau.org

