Lake Powell’s Historic Low Level Strands Some Boat Ramps—And Reveals Others

The US is expected to declare its first-ever “tier one” water shortage at Lake Mead – the largest US reservoir by volume – after its water reached historic lows and continues to decline. The key reservoir on the Colorado river is at only 37 per cent of its capacity, the lowest level since the lake was filled after the construction of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s. It currently sits at 1,069 feet above sea level. The recent photos of the lake provide a view of the drastic change in the water levels, with the water rings showing the...