Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Monroe

(MONROE, LA) Savings of as much as $0.52 per gallon on diesel were available in the Monroe area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Monroe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1700 N 18Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Pilot at 300 Well Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.92, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1700 N 18Th St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.87 $ 3.06 $ 2.77

76 99 Lincoln Rd, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Shell 301 Louisville Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2400 Cypress St, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.24 $ 2.85

Shell 1407 Sterlington Rd, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 2.87

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4430 Desiard St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.24 $ 2.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.