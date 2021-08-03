Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Monroe
(MONROE, LA) Savings of as much as $0.52 per gallon on diesel were available in the Monroe area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Monroe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1700 N 18Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Pilot at 300 Well Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.92, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.87
$3.06
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.13
$3.53
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.24
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.52
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.24
$2.87
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
