Covington diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.40
(COVINGTON, GA) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Covington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Covington area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 4230 Salem Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 20 Salem Circle, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.22
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.21
$3.46
$2.95
|card
card$2.95
$3.21
$3.46
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.19
$3.45
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
