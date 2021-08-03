Covington diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.40

(COVINGTON, GA) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Covington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Covington area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 4230 Salem Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 20 Salem Circle, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 4230 Salem Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.89

Kroger 3139 Us-278 Ne, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.46 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 3.46 $ 2.95

RaceWay 5148 Us-278 Nw, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 2.95

QuikTrip 11124 Ga-142, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Shell 11874 Ga-36, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.15

Shell 20 Salem Circle, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.