Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Medford

(MEDFORD, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.59 depending on where in Medford they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Medford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.46, at Shell at 5020 Table Rock Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.05, listed at Shell at 1050 S Riverside Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.77, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 5020 Table Rock Rd, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.03 $ 4.25 $ 3.46

Shell 1125 E Pine St, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.04 $ 4.25 $ 3.53 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.20 $ 4.41 $ 3.69

Costco 3075 Hamrick Rd, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ 3.97 $ 3.55

Astro 1006 S Riverside Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.68 $ -- $ -- $ 3.58 card card $ 3.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.68

Safeway 971 Stevens St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.06 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 4.16 $ 3.69

Mobil 1503 N Riverside Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.