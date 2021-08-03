Cancel
Medford, OR

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Medford

Medford Dispatch
 3 days ago
(MEDFORD, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.59 depending on where in Medford they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Medford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.46, at Shell at 5020 Table Rock Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.05, listed at Shell at 1050 S Riverside Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.77, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

5020 Table Rock Rd, Central Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.03
$4.25
$3.46

Shell

1125 E Pine St, Central Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$4.04
$4.25
$3.53
card
card$3.99
$4.20
$4.41
$3.69

Costco

3075 Hamrick Rd, Central Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$--
$3.97
$3.55

Astro

1006 S Riverside Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.68
$--
$--
$3.58
card
card$3.78
$--
$--
$3.68

Safeway

971 Stevens St, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.71
$3.91
$4.06
$3.59
card
card$3.81
$4.01
$4.16
$3.69

Mobil

1503 N Riverside Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.85
$3.99
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Medford, OR
ABOUT

With Medford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

