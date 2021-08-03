Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Medford
(MEDFORD, OR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.59 depending on where in Medford they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Medford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.46, at Shell at 5020 Table Rock Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.05, listed at Shell at 1050 S Riverside Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.77, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.03
$4.25
$3.46
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$4.04
$4.25
$3.53
|card
card$3.99
$4.20
$4.41
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$3.97
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.68
$--
$--
$3.58
|card
card$3.78
$--
$--
$3.68
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.71
$3.91
$4.06
$3.59
|card
card$3.81
$4.01
$4.16
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.85
$3.99
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
