Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Lima
(LIMA, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Lima they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Lima area went to Clark at 603 Findlay Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Shell at 5777 Ottawa Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.25
$3.55
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.33
$3.63
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.23
$3.53
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.33
$3.52
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0