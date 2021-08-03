Cancel
Lima, OH

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Lima

Posted by 
Lima News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bGL4LWD00

(LIMA, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Lima they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Lima area went to Clark at 603 Findlay Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Shell at 5777 Ottawa Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Clark

603 Findlay Rd , Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.25
$3.55
$3.05

Fuel Stop

1041 Findlay Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.33
$3.63
$3.05

Shawnee Fuel Stop

1250 W Breese Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.23
$3.53
$3.05

Marathon

2720 Saint Johns Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.07

Speedway

1875 Harding Hwy, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.39
$3.09

Murphy USA

2640 Harding Hwy, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.33
$3.52
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lima, OH
With Lima News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

