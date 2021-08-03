Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Lima

(LIMA, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Lima they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Lima area went to Clark at 603 Findlay Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Shell at 5777 Ottawa Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Clark 603 Findlay Rd , Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.05

Fuel Stop 1041 Findlay Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.05

Shawnee Fuel Stop 1250 W Breese Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.05

Marathon 2720 Saint Johns Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.07

Speedway 1875 Harding Hwy, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 2640 Harding Hwy, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.33 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.